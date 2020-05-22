Mary Lou Nemer
1937 - 2020
Mary Lou Nemer

Webberville - Mary Lou Nemer, 83, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. A lifelong Webberville resident, Mary was born March 5, 1937 to J.C. and Ethel (Hagman) Bohnet.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her 4 brothers, and 1 sister.

She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 64 years, Alan; children, Jeffrey (Cheri) Nemer, LeeAnn (Steve) Morton, Gary Nemer, and Kathy Stubbs; grandchildren, Derek, Amanda, Courtnie, Jordan, Brandon, Amber, and Shannon; great-grandchildren, Ivy and Ellie; and sister, Darlene Parker.

Private family interment will be held in Alchin Farms Cemetery in Webberville, and a memorial service will be held at a later date for friends and family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Lou's honor to Vantown Community Church, 3504 E Howell Rd, Webberville, MI 48892, and online condolences may be expressed at www.grwilliamston.com.




Published in Lansing State Journal from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
5176552158
