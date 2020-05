Mary Lou NemerWebberville - Mary Lou Nemer, 83, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. A lifelong Webberville resident, Mary was born March 5, 1937 to J.C. and Ethel (Hagman) Bohnet.She was preceded in death by her parents, her 4 brothers, and 1 sister.She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 64 years, Alan; children, Jeffrey (Cheri) Nemer, LeeAnn (Steve) Morton, Gary Nemer, and Kathy Stubbs; grandchildren, Derek, Amanda, Courtnie, Jordan, Brandon, Amber, and Shannon; great-grandchildren, Ivy and Ellie; and sister, Darlene Parker.Private family interment will be held in Alchin Farms Cemetery in Webberville, and a memorial service will be held at a later date for friends and family.Memorial contributions may be made in Mary Lou's honor to Vantown Community Church, 3504 E Howell Rd, Webberville, MI 48892, and online condolences may be expressed at www.grwilliamston.com