Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Delta Chapel - Lansing
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
517-323-7890
Mary Nemetz
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Delta Chapel - Lansing
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
528 N. MLK Blvd
Lansing, MI
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Grace Lutheran Church
528 N. MLK Blvd
Lansing, MI
Lansing - Born October 4, 1934 in Alma, MI, the daughter of the late William J. and Pauline R. (Leonard) Mills, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Mary Lou was a member of Grace Lutheran Church for over 60 years. She was also a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Eagles Nest #1039 Lansing. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who sewed clothing for her children, took great pride in her rose and flowers gardens and enjoyed creating ceramic crafts. She will especially be remembered for her cooking and the wonderful dinners she created.

Mary Lou is preceded in death by her husband Albert J. of nearly 60 years, who passed February 26, 2011, her great grandson Joshua Shattuck, her son in law Doug Hoffman and a sister, Patricia.

Surviving are her 6 children: Janet (Cameron) Cools, Valerie Hoffman, Julie (Robert) Wideman, Vickie Nemetz, John (Tammy) Nemetz and VaLinda (Daniel) Stevens, 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, 2 siblings: Marilyn (Salvador) Sanchez and William (Sue) Mills and several loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be Wednesday at 1:00PM at Grace Lutheran Church, 528 N. MLK Blvd, Lansing, with Pastor John Schleicher officiating. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation is Tuesday, 5-8PM at the Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel, 6020 W. Saginaw and Wednesday at the church beginning at 12:00PM. Memorials can be made to Grace Lutheran Church in memory of Mary Lou. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
