Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
St. Johns, MI
Mary Lou Rademacher


1930 - 2020
Mary Lou Rademacher Obituary
Mary Lou Rademacher

St. Johns - Mary Lou Rademacher, 89 of St. Johns, died February 12, 2020. Born May 2, 1930 in Fowler, MI to Jerome and Viola (Wieber) Simmon, she dearly loved her 10 younger siblings. She married Denis Rademacher on April 11, 1950. Together they raised their 10 children on their farm where Mary Lou filled her home with love, security and faith.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, the Altar Society and the Lansing Council of Catholic Women. In 1989 she was named Volunteer of the Year by Hazel Findlay Country Manor.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years and her sons and daughter, Ron, Dave and Dee. Left to cherish her memory are daughters Sandy (Ernie) Steffen, Deb (Gary) Hufnagel, Marcia (Dan) Whitmore, Linda (Dan) Rademacher, Karla Bellingar, and sons Larry (Carol) Rademacher and Leon (Nancy) Rademacher; daughters-and-sons-in-law Kevin Thelen, Rose (Darryl) Schmitz and Diane (Roger Miller) Rademacher; 29 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren.

We were all blessed to know her.

The family will welcome guests on Sunday, Feb.16 from 2:00 to 8:00 at Keck Coleman Funeral Home in St. Johns. Mary Lou's funeral will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Johns on Monday, Feb. 17 at 11:00 A.M.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 14 to Feb. 23, 2020
