Mary Louise Nelson
Haslett - Mary Louise Nelson, 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. She was born on September 10, 1936 in Traverse City, Michigan to Jack and Florence (Rogers) Weller. She was accepted to the Sparrow School of Nursing and graduated with the class of 1957. She worked at Sparrow Hospital until she and her husband started their family.
Mary was an avid reader and she became an assistant librarian at the Haslett Public Library. She was a member of the library board for many years.
Her passion was the Haslett Food Pantry, an organization she helped start and continually served at for many years. She was a devout Christian and was active at Haslett Community Church. Mary was also a master gardener who loved spending time among her plants and teaching classes about gardening.
She enjoyed traveling in the USA and Europe, raising dogs for the School for the Blind, giving garden tours to raise money for the Humane Society and the Housing Commission, and started her own business - Mary's Cottage Garden - selling plants for 15 years. She was a great cook and loved to make anything with chocolate, especially her well-known chocolate truffles.
Mary was the true embodiment of humble service to others: in her work as a registered nurse, as a wonderful, caring mother, and serving others through the food pantry, the library and her gardening work. She was nominated as "Woman of the Year" in 2008 based on her family, career, lifestyle, and fashion.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Shelley Nelson; her parents; and her brother, Roger.
Mary will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 62 years, Tom Nelson; her children, David (Shery) Nelson and Deb (Ted) Tzafaroglou; her grandchildren, Stephanie, Alexis, Matthew, and Becka; her great-grandchildren, Blake and Luke; her brothers-in-law, Roger Nelson, Gary Nelson, and Bob Cowan; and her many dear friends.
A Celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Haslett Food Pantry, P.O. Box 217, 1427 Haslett Road, Haslett, MI 48840.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020