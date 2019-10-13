Services
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
(517) 647-7995
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Lehman Funeral Homes
210 E Bridge St
Portland, MI 48875
Mary Louise Spurrell

Mary Louise Spurrell Obituary
Mary Louise Spurrell

Portland - Mary Louise Spurrell 96, of Portland, formerly Grand Ledge, Eaton Rapids & Lansing, was called home by the Lord on Saturday, October 12, 2019.

Preceding her in death was her son, David & husband of 57 years, Arnold. Surviving are her sons Richard (Patti), James (Cindy), daughters, Kathryn (David) LeFurge, Pamela (Steve) Patrick & Julie (Jeff) Lienhart. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

She enjoyed her work at Grand Ledge Public schools & retired from there. The Funeral Service will be conducted by Deacon Don Sobolewski at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. Rite of Committal will follow at Deepdale Memorial Park, Lansing. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eaton Co. Palliative Care, 2675 S. Cochran Rd., Charlotte, MI 48813. On line condolences may be made at lehmanfumeralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
