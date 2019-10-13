|
Mary Louise Spurrell
Portland - Mary Louise Spurrell 96, of Portland, formerly Grand Ledge, Eaton Rapids & Lansing, was called home by the Lord on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Preceding her in death was her son, David & husband of 57 years, Arnold. Surviving are her sons Richard (Patti), James (Cindy), daughters, Kathryn (David) LeFurge, Pamela (Steve) Patrick & Julie (Jeff) Lienhart. She was blessed with 12 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
She enjoyed her work at Grand Ledge Public schools & retired from there. The Funeral Service will be conducted by Deacon Don Sobolewski at 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. Rite of Committal will follow at Deepdale Memorial Park, Lansing. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eaton Co. Palliative Care, 2675 S. Cochran Rd., Charlotte, MI 48813. On line condolences may be made at lehmanfumeralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019