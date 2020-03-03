|
Mary Louise Totton
Mary Louise Totton, aged 99, passed away on Dec 2, 2019. Born in Pennsylvania on March 20, 1920 to Ida and Floyd Baker, Mary had four brothers: Charles, Floyd, Bill and Fred Baker. She moved to Michigan in 1935. She and her husband retired to Florida, where she was active with the Colonial Baptist Church in Bradenton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Totton, in 1987, and by a grandson, Frankie Bozzo, Jr. in 1978.
She is survived by her daughter, Shirley; granddaughters, Angela, Shelly and Mary; great grandchildren, Geoffrey, Morgan, Delaney and Jenna; and great great grandchildren, Rose, Hailey and Connor. She will be greatly missed by all that loved her, but we know she has finally rejoined her husband, Bruce Totton, in the Kingdom of Heaven, where they will be together forever in peace.
Memorial Services for Mary will be held on her 100th birthday, Friday, March 20, 2020 at 3pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel, 900 E. Michigan Ave., in Lansing, with visitation one hour prior.
