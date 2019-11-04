|
|
Mary Louise Verderese
Lansing - Mary Louise Verderese passed away November 2, 2019 at age 90. She was a resident of Lansing, Michigan born October 5, 1929 to Dr. Mathias and Kathryn Hurth.
Mary Lou fondly known as Ludy married her high school sweetheart Guy (Tani) Verderese. Together they raised their four children Patrick, Kathy (John) Parker, Guy Jr. and David. Celebrating 71 years of marriage Ludy supported Tani in his business, but also appreciated her family and friends. She gave of her time and talents to St. Lawrence Hospital Auxiliary. Enjoyed cruising as well as travel abroad. She was a loving loyal wife, mother, friend and happy to be a homemaker. Ludy was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She enjoyed homes both in Michigan and Florida as well as a Northern Michigan cottage where happy memories were made. She loved to crochet and made many an afghan. Her spirit, strength of character and devout faith will surely carry her home on angels wings.
Please join her family for Visitation on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5 to 8 pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home (900 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, MI 48912) where the Rosary will be prayed at 7 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 8, 2019 beginning at 11 am at St. Thomas Aquinas (955 Alton Rd. East Lansing, MI 48823) with an additional hour of Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to or Sparrow Hospital. Online condolences may be expressed at www.grlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019