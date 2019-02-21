Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Homes Holt-Delhi Chapel
2121 Cedar St
Holt, MI 48842
(517) 694-2631
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Mary Louise West Obituary
Mary Louise West

Lansing - Born October 16, 1929, in Lansing, Michigan, daughter of the late Harlow and May Winter, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at age 89.

Survivors include her two daughters, Linda (Danny) Cleeves-Clark and Valerie (Brad) Smith; five grandchildren, Kevin Cleeves, Lisa (Roy Corwin) Cleeves, Laura (Danny) Frakes, Tracy (Joe) Lorenz, and Benjamin (Meegan) Smith; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Thomas (Joanna) Winter along with many loving nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

Mary was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband Edgar West; brothers, Frank and Bill Winter; and sister, Liz MacIntosh.

Mary was a graduate of Lansing Eastern High School and attended Michigan State Agricultural College. She was a long-time active member of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, was a retired Holden-Reid employee and a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 p.m. and again on Saturday for one hour prior to the service.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the .
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 21, 2019
