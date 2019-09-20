|
Mary Madeline (Tobin) Hermes
Lansing - Mary went to heaven on September 19, 2019 at the age of 87, to join her husband and three of her children after a long illness. She was born to Michael Francis and Annie (Dauphinee) Tobin in Detroit in 1931, the youngest of seven children. The family moved to Alma, Michigan in 1939 where Mary graduated from Alma High School and then attended Central Michigan University. She met her husband and best friend William "Bill" Hermes in 1955 and they were married on September 22, 1956. Together, Mary and Bill raised five children: Joan "Jodie", John, Susan, Kimberly, and James Hermes. They loved to attend the many family functions among the Hermes and Tobin families and Mary stayed close to her siblings, and to her dozens of nieces and nephews. Mary loved to play cards, bowl in a league and never turned down a trip to the casino until her health deteriorated. She was a quiet person, but she enjoyed a good joke, a good time, and a cold beer, all of which were plentiful among her friends and relatives. During her illness, Mary lived at Independence Village in East Lansing, Robinwood Memory Care in Lansing, and Holt Senior Care and Rehab Center in Holt. Mary was a member of Resurrection Parish and St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in East Lansing for decades. Mary is survived by her children John (Sheri Mortimore) Hermes of Colorado, Jodie Hermes of Holt; six grandchildren and several great grandchildren; siblings, Dolores Tobin of Lansing, Anna "Tillie" Kreft of Holt, Michael of Charlevoix, and Patricia Pioszak of Lansing; sisters-in-law, Shirley Hermes and Martha Hermes; and many loving nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers John Tobin and George Tobin, her loving husband Bill, daughters Susan and Kimberly, and son James; brothers-in-law, Thomas (Mary Kay) Hermes, Joseph Hermes, Mike Hermes, Paul Kreft, and William (Bill) Pioszak; and sisters-in-law Hazel Tobin, Patricia Tobin, and Betty Tobin. During her illness, Mary was blessed to have been cared for by very compassionate and dedicated medical professionals, including Dr. Edward Sladek and his staff; the nurses, aides and doctors on 4 Chi and in Emergency at McLaren Hospital, and at Holt Senior Care and Rehab Center. Her family is grateful for all those who helped make her last months as comfortable as possible. The Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in East Lansing, with Rev. Fr. Gary Koenigsknecht presiding. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel, 520 E. Mt. Hope Ave., in Lansing, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Beekman Center or Special Olympics Area Eight in memory of Mary. Condolences can be made to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
