Mary Margaret (Demmer) Heppler
East Lansing - Daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Mary Margaret (Demmer) Heppler was all this and more. Lovingly called "Mimi" by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and appropriately named the "commanding general" by her late brother John; Mary passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Saturday, July 27, in East Lansing at the age of 100.
Mary was born on March 24, 1919 in Saginaw to Anna E. and Henry M. Demmer. She graduated from Arthur Hill High School in 1937, and in 1942 married Mathias L. Heppler, Jr. who she met as a first grader at old Stone School in Saginaw. At the time, Matt was in training to become a U.S. Navy pilot. During the War years, the couple lived in San Diego, CA and Pascoe, WA when the young Lt. JG, and decorated torpedo bomber pilot, was not at sea aboard the USS Shangri-La, and later the USS Hornet. After the War, Mary and Matt returned to Saginaw where Matt resumed his engineering studies at General Motors Institute.
The ensuing years found the growing family moving frequently with stops in Defiance, OH, Muskegon, Plymouth, Southfield and Lathrup Village, MI before retiring to Houghton Lake in 1985. The Houghton Lake property had been in Mary's family since 1937, and Matt and Mary felt it important to continue this legacy for future generations. Mary was a fixture at Houghton Lake into her 90's zipping around the lake in her sporty Mustang. In 2012 Mary began to spend more time in East Lansing to be closer to family. She was a Spartan through and through, watching every televised athletic event and often attending "Coaches Corner" at Reno's with one of her grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her eight children, Michelle Johnston (Byron Williams), Caroline Maliszewski (John), Mary Harrison (Gilbert), Denise Balkum (Robert), Elizabeth Heppler, Mathias L. Heppler III (Cheryl), Martha Heppler, and Michael Heppler (Patty); 13 grandchildren, Lisa Harrison (Kyle Raetz), Adam Harrison (Jennifer), Jed Craig (Mara Gaudette), Annie Maliszewski Hall (Terry), Andrew Johnston, Matthew Johnston (Sarah Kanes), Clara Heppler Shea (Matthew), Anna Heppler, Emma Heppler Johnson (Clyde), Michael Heppler, Jr. (Joanna), Maxwell Heppler, Martin Heppler, and Christine Balkum Salazar (Eleazar) and 13 (soon to be 14) great-grandchildren, Bellalee, Sydney, Donovan, Malcolm, Archie, Hugh, Maddie, Mason, Maverick, Eleazar "Tre", Elijah, Thomas and Isabel. She is also survived by her sisters, Betty Raths and Dodie Beetham, and many nieces and nephews.
She remained a constant in the lives of her children and grandchildren until the end, sharing with all her love of reading, nature, all things family and simple "joie de vivre."
She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years, Mathias L. Heppler, Jr.; parents, Anna E. and Henry M. Demmer; brothers, John E. and Harry J. Demmer, sons-in-law Thomas Johnston and Robert Balkum.
At Mary's request, her remains have been willed to Michigan State's medical schools. A celebration of her life will be held for family and friends Friday, August 9. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (https://give.bcrf.org/fundraiser/2210378), Michigan State University Development, the Michigan Humane Society, or s.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 4, 2019