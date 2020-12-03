Mary Maureen Rapelje
East Lansing - Mary Rapelje: A Life Well-Lived and Well-Loved
Mary Rapelje, 64, left the world November 29th the same way she spent her time in it: with grace, dignity, and more concern for others than herself. She died in the East Lansing home built by her husband of 37 years, David ("Rap") Rapelje, and surrounded by the family she nurtured and supported every day of her life. Mary was blessed with warmth, humor and an easy charisma that made her the north star of her large extended family and a beloved member of her community. The hearts of all she touched are emptier today.
As the unofficial leader of a sizeable clan scattered across a half-dozen states, much of Mary's time was spent connecting with her husband, two daughters, two sons-in-law, three grandchildren, five siblings, ten in-laws, 23 nieces and nephews and 29 great-nieces/nephews. She excelled at planning family events and holiday gatherings, and, through humor and charm ensured that even those with busiest lives made time for keeping in touch with family, and benefitted from the many blessings that came from it. Her house was often more like a family center than a private home, with relatives, friends and acquaintances all gathered together and made to feel especially welcome.
Through nearly all her journey, by Mary's side was Rap, with whom she spent four decades of her life. Mary and Rap met in their mid-20s, got married after three years of dating and were an indelible pair thereafter, facing as a team whatever life threw their way. They were blessed to be each other's best friend, and together raised two daughters and helped to raise three grandchildren. Rap was an active partner in all Mary's activities and endeavors, and throughout their time together—whether times be good or bad—he was her rock.
Mary exuded warmth and sincerity that is all too rare in today's world, and those qualities, coupled with her quick humor and ready smile, earned her friendships wherever she went. She worked for nearly 40 years as a legal executive at the law office of her brother, Dan Doneth, where her skills and personality made her a favorite of clients and also led to her being recruited for an additional position at KMG Prestige property management.
Despite her professional accomplishments and community work, however, for Mary it came back to family—always. It is her love, compassion, and endless caring for her family and extended family that will undoubtedly be her greatest legacy. She and Rap instilled in their children and all young people in their orbit a strong work ethic, a respect for those of all stations and abilities, and an everyday kindness that guided their lives. Mary found time to support, in every sense of the word, Area 16 Special Olympics
, Apex Academy and other community organizations. She also led by example, encouraging and supporting her daughters, whose volunteer work for those same organizations has earned them multiple awards for exemplary volunteerism.
Mary was born October 20, 1956 in East Lansing. Her late father was a professor at Michigan State University, and taught all his children a love for Spartan athletics. As a result, Mary was an enthusiastic lifelong MSU fan. She was also, however, a dedicated follower of the various sports activities of her children and her nephews and nieces, and could be counted on to coax a laugh out of a discouraged young athlete or express genuine pride at their accomplishments.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, John C. Doneth and mother, Virginia M. Doneth; brother Thomas; mother-in-law Shirley Rapelje and sisters-in-law Sue (John) Doneth and Karen Short Rapelje. She is survived by her husband; two daughters, Jessica (Dexter) Rauch and Amanda (Daniel) Betke, both of Kalamazoo; sisters Jaimie (Donald) Pribble of Oxford, Ohio and Debbie (Bob) DiLeonardi of Glencoe, Illinois; three brothers, John Doneth of Keizer, Oregon, Dan Doneth (Lisa Davis) of East Lansing, and Peter Doneth (Sally) of Fenton; three grandchildren, Payton and Quinn Rauch and Lincoln Betke; in-laws Mark (Linda) Rapelje of Grand Ledge; Eugene Rapelje of Lansing; Matthew Rapelje of Lansing; Clarence (Karen) Rapelje of St. Johns and 52 nieces, nephews, great-nephews and great-nieces.
Due to pandemic restrictions only a small family service will be held this week. The family looks forward to welcoming a larger gathering for a Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life tentatively scheduled for July 29, 2021 at 11:00am at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 955 Alton Road, E. Lansing, MI. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the Mass.
, via Venmo @Build-A-Team, or by mail c/o David Rapelje, 7100 State Road, East Lansing, MI 48823), a fundraising effort established by Mary's two sons-in-law Dexter Rauch and Daniel Betke, to benefit patients and families battling cancer.
