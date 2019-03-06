|
Mary McHenry
Springport - Mary Elnora (Meyers) McHenry, a loving mother, grandmother and friend, died Monday, March 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mary, 83, was born October 16, 1935 in Woodbury, MI to Floyd and Gayla (Klahn) Meyers. She graduated from Woodland High School, and later married William McHenry. Mary worked as a telephone operator at Michigan Bell, nurse aide at Eaton County Medical Care Facility, and most recently as a cosmetologist until her retirement. She devoted her life to helping those in need. and was a public servant. Mary lived on Narrow Lake and will forever be remembered as the "Swan Lady" because she was able to hand feed the swans.
Mary is survived by children, Buzz (Patsy) Koeplinger, Kurtis (Wendy) McHenry, Ronald (Cindy) McHenry, and Russell McHenry; grandchildren, Jeni Lyne (Ed) Moore, Mandy (Paul) Smith, Kinsy Nicole Koeplinger, Sara (Bryan) Carroll, Erin (Frank) Kelsey; 8 great-grandchildren; siblings, Marjorie, Marshall, and Marlin Meyers, and Kenneth Brooks; and her faithful companion (dog) Bubba. Mary was predeceased by her husband, William; and her parents.
Friends are encouraged to support Mary's family at visitation and funeral services. Funeral services are Friday, February 8, 1:00 PM at Pray Funeral Home in Charlotte. Visitation is Thursday, February 7, 1-3:00 PM and 5-7:00 PM at the funeral home. If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions to Eaton County Humane Society or Residential Hospice. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of Mary on her Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 6, 2019