Mary Rossini Spagnuolo Moody
Naperville, IL - Formerly of Lansing. Mary went home to be with her heavenly father on January 31, 2020. Mary was born in Fowlerville, MI and was the daughter of George and Ellen Spagnuolo, who predeceased her. As a youngster, she could often be found working at the famous Spagnuolo Confectionary Store where they made homemade candy and ice cream. She attended Fowlerville High School and enjoyed singing, drama, and reading. Mary graduated from Lansing Community College with an Associate's Degree, Acme Business School and also earned her paralegal degree with honors. She spent most of her career in the insurance and banking industries. Later in life, she spent several years working with Capital Area Community Services where she made many lifelong friends, including special friend Blendena Dormer. Mary was a longtime member of the St. Gerard Church and choir, Lansing Business Women's Association, the Italian American Club, the Red Hat Club, and Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Aurora, IL. She will always be remembered for her enthusiasm, passion and kindness for others. Her greatest achievement was being the mother of her four children. Mary is survived by her four children, George (Sonja), Steve (Tammy), Mary Jo/Shanti (Jeff), and Greg (Sharon). She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren, Becky Powell (Brian), Brian Moody, Beth Young ( Rob), Benjamin Moody, and Adam Moody; and 7 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Dorothy Capurro (Pete-deceased), Ann DeRose (Paul), Lenore Coscarelli (Pete), and special Cousin Betty ( Wayne) Miller; special God-Daugher, Micheline Johnoff, She is predeceased by her brother, Frank Spagnuolo (Sue). Later in life, she was blessed to develop very special relationships with her cousin, Rosalie Zois; and friend, Sandy Sadio (Tony). Special thanks to Sharon (her angel) who helped so much during her later years. Funeral Mass is 10:30 AM Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow Hwy, Lansing with Msgr. Bernard Reilly officiating. Visitation is 9:15 - 10:30 AM prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020