|
|
Mary Sandra Schiappacasse Middleton
Lansing - Mary Sandra Schiappacasse Middleton, age 81, passed away in her sleep on February 26. 2019, following complications from dementia. Mary is survived by her loving husband, Edward Middleton, and her three children: Wendi Middleton (and husband Mark Galik), Mark Middleton (and his wife Elizabeth), and Erin Middleton and her family in Oregon.
Mary was born on July 2, 1937, the only child of Albert Schiappacasse and Gladys Dahlke Schiappacasse in Flint, MI. Albert and his family were candy-makers, and Mary grew up working in their family business, Schiappacasse's Candy Kitchen, located on Saginaw Street in downtown Flint. She graduated from St. Matthew's High School, where she was famous for minor explosions in Chemistry class. In 1953 at age 16, she met Edward Middleton at a summer dance, fell in love, and married him on August 4, 1956. As a mother, Mary was a staunch advocate for her children, taking on anyone who she felt was treating them unfairly or acting as a barrier to their success.
Mary was a woman of vision, passion, and creativity. She believed in her abilities and was never shy about trying something new. Using a combination of curiosity and hard work, she developed several successful businesses and attracted many devoted clients over her lifetime. She began with an upholstery business in the mid-1960's, which blossomed into a full-service interior decoration business. Designing and manufacturing custom-woven fabric for her clients inspired Mary to open a shop in East Lansing that sold weaving supplies and looms in the mid-1970's. She eventually became a real estate agent and broker, the career from which she retired in the mid-1990's.
Ed and Mary were famous for having parties with a group of long-time friends called the "Gourmet Group", whose members would get together each month, pick a cuisine, then cook, eat, drink, and enjoy each other's company. Mary loved jazz, sparkling conversation, good food, cocktails, and laughter.
After retirement, Mary and Ed moved from Lansing to Naubinway, Michigan, and lived there for 23 years where they enjoyed the solitude, the birds and animals, and the change of seasons on the big lake. They also enjoyed traveling, particularly to the southwest. When Mary began experiencing symptoms of dementia they left the house in Naubinway and returned to Lansing in order to be closer to family and in order to obtain the services Mary needed. Mary spent the last two years of her life receiving loving care from the wonderful staff at Crosaires, a person-centered and person-directed Adult Foster Care home in Williamston Ml.
There will be no funeral or memorial service at this time. In the Spring, a memorial and celebration of her life will be held at Crosaires where a tree will be planted in her memory.
The family would like to take this opportunity to publicly thank Todd Walter and all the staff at Crosaires who loved and cared for Mary with such skill, patience, good humor, and heart, treating her as if she were a member of their own family. We know how much she enjoyed taking rides in the Trishaw bicycle, sitting in the garden and sharing all the wonderful adventures she had with the other residents and staff. You all brought much joy to her life, and for this, we are forever thankful.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 3, 2019