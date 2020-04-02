Services
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
426 West St. Joseph Street
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 372-6009
Mary T. Bell


1952 - 2020
Mary T. Bell Obituary
Mary T. Bell

DeWitt - Terese Bell, (67), a devoted mother and grandmother, passed away on March 23, 2020. Terese, the daughter of the late Russell J. and Mary Rita [Patterson] Harrison, was born on November 19, 1952 in Lansing, MI.

Terese proudly served in the U.S. Air Force, graduated summa cum laude from City University - Seattle, and retired from Consumers Energy with thirty years of service.

Terese is survived by: her children, Ryan (Megan) Harrison and Kristen (Eric) Ouellette; grandchildren, Caitlin, Caleb, Sean, Lincoln, Ethan and Mason; and siblings, Dennis (Nancy) Harrison, Michelle (John) Alden, John (Paula) Harrison and Steve (Cecilia) Harrison.

Per Terese's wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
