Mary "Eileen" Thelen
Fowler - Mary "Eileen" Thelen, 92, of Fowler, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 5, 2020.
Eileen was the daughter of Casper and Vera (Schafer) Cook. She was a member of Most Holy Trinity Church and the Christian Mothers. It was her faith and family that were most important to her. Eileen enjoyed volunteer work, card games, travel, and the Detroit Tigers.
She was preceded her in death by her husband Marvin Thelen, son Tony Thelen, sister Joan Raddatz, brother Phil Cook, and her parents. She is survived by one sister, Bertine Thelen. Also surviving are two daughters: Louise (Neil) Becker, and Cheryl (Ken) Kyte, four sons: Clifford (Gloria) Thelen, Glenn (Ruth) Thelen, Kurt (Julie) Thelen, and Tim (Kathy) Thelen, 15 grandchildren, and 24 great grandchildren. All of whom are so grateful for our loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was greatly loved and our memories of her will be cherished.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler, MI, on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:30 A.M., with Rev. Fr. Peter Lawrence presiding. Burial will take place at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery Fowler, MI. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 2-8 P.M. with the family receiving friends from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.
Memorial contributions may be made to Most Holy Trinity Educational Trust Fund or the charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com
The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Goerge Chapel, Fowler, MI.