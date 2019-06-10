|
|
Mary Viola Clark
Lansing - Age 87, passed away June 7, 2019. She was born September 2, 1931, in Bedford County, Pennsylvania, to Fred and Viola Kelly. Mary retired from Red Lobster and from Sam's Club, and volunteered at St. Lawrence Hospital. She loved visiting family in Pennsylvania and traveling, but her favorite thing to do was shop.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Almont Clark; her daughter, Diane Milton; son-in-law, James Ray Milton; grandson, Kyle Clark; grandson-in-law, Andrew Drake; brothers, William and James Kelly; sisters, Evelyn Rickaubaugh and Ruth Nostenine; brothers-in-law, Larry Finnegan, Fred Nostenine, and Bob Rickaubaugh, and her parents. She is survived by: sons, Dennis Clark and Phillip Clark; 7 grandchildren, Nicole Drake (Brandon Kuntz), Jeremy Clark, Chad (Kayla) Milton, Scott Clark, Krystal Clark, Amy Clark and Christopher Clark; 9 great-grandchildren; brothers, Dick (Peggy) Kelly and Jack John Kelly; sisters, Billy Jane Detwiler, Josephine Finnegan and Marjorie (Ron) Barton; sister-in-law, Jenny Kelly.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel, with interment to follow in East Lawn Memory Gardens. Her family will receive friends at the funeral home, one hour prior to the funeral service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan in memory of Mary Clark. Online condolences may be left for her family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 10, 2019