Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
517-484-5349
Maryal Debnar
Maryal Debnar


1944 - 2020
Maryal Debnar Obituary
Maryal Debnar

Lansing - Passed away peacefully, Monday, March 30, 2020 after a courageous 3 year battle with cancer. Maryal was born on April 24, 1944 to the late Albert and Mildred (Palmer) Debnar in Lansing, Michigan. She graduated from Everett High School in 1962 and worked as an executive assistant at the Oldsmobile Division of GM for 38 years. Following that, she began a new job at MSU, working 10 more years. She spent many hours volunteering for the Capital Area Humane Society and her beloved church St. Mary Cathedral. She was never without a dog or two, or a corvette, or MSU sports apparel. She was affectionately known as Punky.

Maryal was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew Todd Debnar. She is survived by her brothers, Michael (Kathy) Debnar and Patrick (Tanis) Debnar; nieces and nephews; Matthew, Kari, Sandra and Wendie; great nieces and nephews, Emma, Mason, and Sofia. Maryal will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery and a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date when gathering restrictions have been lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a , in honor of Maryal.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
