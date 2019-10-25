|
|
MaryAnn Reuter
DeWitt - MaryAnn Reuter, age 100, went home to be with her Savior on October 25, 2019, while resting peacefully at home with family.
Born on October 28, 1918, in Loyal, WI, she was one of twelve children, all of whom have passed before her. She is survived by her loving children, Diane Bayless (Bill) of Cross, SC, David Reuter (Kathleen) of Bloomington, IN, Denise Huber (Douglas) of Lenexa, KS and Dan Reuter of Haslett, MI. She also has seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren in whom she has instilled a legacy that will live on for generations to come; the importance of family.
She married Paul Reuter at St. Anthony Church in Loyal, WI, on August 23, 1941. She was his constant support, love of his life, and devoted mother of his children for 67 years before his passing in 2008.
It is said that "gratitude is the praise God loves to hear the most", so He must be very pleased with MaryAnn, as she learned how to be grateful in all of her life circumstances, most often while co-creating with Him. Besides being an excellent home manager, seamstress and creative cook, she was an avid and knowledgeable lover of agriculture of all kinds; from her bountiful vegetable gardens (which were faithfully planted "by the moon") to her great talent for the placement of flowers and plants throughout the homeplace. She especially appreciated animals and birds and could tell you many facts and observations about them, including her statement often made in awe: "Only God can create that". MaryAnn truly appreciated all aspects of God's great outdoors and was often heard praising Him and thanking Him aloud.
MaryAnn "lived in the moment" whether she was cooking and serving her husband and family, canning and freezing produce from her garden, living out her faith daily or identifying a bird by its song. She was simple, direct, honest and a lot of fun to be around. MaryAnn loved to gather with family and friends on any and all occasions, especially those that included good food, drink and music. She loved to dance and play the piano, and always replied "eat your veggies and drink your beer" when asked the secret of her longevity.
Her family wants to give special thanks to Dan Reuter for his devotion to our parents over the years, especially to Mom and her needs since our dad's passing in 2008; and to Diane Bayless for her tireless, cheerful and loving attention as fulltime caregiver to our mom in the last two and a half years of her life. A special thank you to our honorary family member, Jim Tingay for his devoted friendship and service to our family.
MaryAnn's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 11 A.M. at the Catholic Community of St. Jude, 801 North Bridge Street, DeWitt, MI, with the Rev. Fr. Robert L. Irish as celebrant. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. with a rosary being prayed at 7:30 P.M. and one hour prior to the Funeral Mass on Monday. Interment will take place on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 11 A.M. at the DeWitt Cemetery.
Although she loved flowers, MaryAnn was a very practical person and would be honored by memorial contributions to Clinton County Right to Life, 11343 Centerline Road, Westphalia, MI 48894 or Catholic Community of St. Jude Food Pantry, 801 N. Bridge St., DeWitt, MI 48820.
The family is being served by the Burkhead-Green-Kilgo Funeral Home, Charlotte.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019