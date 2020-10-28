Marye Lynn Lepo



Haslett - Marye Lynn (Berg) Lepo, 74 of Haslett, passed away suddenly but peacefully on October 24th, 2020 with family by her side. She was born in Lansing, Michigan on January 17, 1946, and graduated in 1969 from Michigan State University with a bachelor's Degree in Education. Following graduation, she taught for the Haslett Public Schools for 21 years (grades K-4). After retirement from the school system, she enjoyed her part time job at the Hallmark store where she made many friends and fond memories.



Maye Lynn married he love of her life and best friend, Tom Lepo in 1971. They would have shared their Golden Anniversary in June of 2021. They had a remarkable marriage that was admired by everyone. The bond they shared was like no other- a true inspiration and definition of a wonderful, loving marriage.



Mom was a beautiful woman, inside and out. She touched many lives with her caring heart and love of God. She enjoyed shopping and baking with her granddaughter. The grandchildren have many loving memories of sleep overs and day tips they spent together.



Those surviving to cherish her memory are her husband, Tom, of 49 years and two daughters, Kristin Benson of Mason and Karin (Gary) Wedge of East Lansing. Grandchildren Katelyn and Kyle Benson of Mason. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Milton L. Berg and Marion J. Berg.



At her request, there will be no service. We ask that you pray for those she left behind and ask for comfort and strength during this difficult time. Tom would welcome cards or letters with your special memories of Marye Lynn.



The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, East Lansing Chapel.









