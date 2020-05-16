Maryellen Anastor Jansen
1968 - 2020
Maryellen Anastor Jansen

Lansing - Loving wife and mother went to be with her Lord on May 14, 2020. She died peacefully at home surrounded by friends and family. Born December 21, 1968, she grew up in Flint, MI. She attended Michigan State University. She spent her life serving her husband and girls, and was always the model of grace and kind determination. She is survived by her husband of 23 years Craig Jansen, and three daughters: Grace, Claire and Zoe. She is also survived by her parents Peter and Alice Anastor, brother Peter C. Anastor (Rayan), brothers-in-law Scott (Jann) Jansen and John (Jia He 'Judy') Jansen, as well as her nieces and nephews. Maryellen will be greatly missed by her family, friends, clients, and co-workers. A private graveside service will be held at Delta Center Cemetery on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM and will be live-streamed on the Palmer Bush & Jensen Funeral Homes, Facebook page to show support for the family. She attended Grand Ledge Baptist Church and walked boldly through her illness with the steadfast hope that we would be with her again someday. A service in celebration of Maryellen's life will be held at the church later in the year when we can meet together. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to CranHill Ministries at www.cranhillranch.com . Condolences can be made to the family at www.palmerbush.com.






Published in Lansing State Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MAY
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Delta Center Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes - Delta Chapel
6020 W. Saginaw Hwy.
Lansing, MI 48917
517-323-7890
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
May 16, 2020
Dear Jansen family, I am so sorry for your loss. Maryellen was a woman of family and God. I pray that you find strength and peace knowing that she is no longer in pain. Please remember that she will always be with you in your heart. You will feel her presence and may it bring you peace!
Kristan Buege Miller
Friend
May 16, 2020
As the business manager for our association (MPPOA), Maryellen was always smart, kind, and dependable. More than that she was the soul of our organization leaving a legacy of good sense and grace for those of us she leaves behind. She will be missing but not forgotten. "When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure." Maryellen is a treasure.
Joan Daniels
Coworker
May 16, 2020
Maryellen was full of grace, love and kindness. My heart felt sympathy to Craig and their girls, Peter and Alice and all who love her. My God's grace be with you during this most difficult time. May Maryellen rise again in glory. Peace and Love to you all!
Tammy Houser
Friend
May 16, 2020
I'm totally stunned. My heart goes out for to all of her family.
Brian Rowley
May 15, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss, it's so hard to lose someone so special and loved. Our thoughts and prayers for peace & comfort during this difficult time. Steve and Beth Dillsworth
Beth and Steve Dillsworth
Coworker
May 15, 2020
Craig, Grace, Claire, and Zoe, we are so sorry for your loss. Maryellen was a such a wonderful woman. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. Love Mark and Kim Breukink
Mark Breukink
Friend
May 15, 2020
Dear Peter and Alice, we are so sorry to hear this news. Our love, thoughts, and prayers are with you at this time. Tim and Sandy Bograkos


Sandra Bograkos
Friend
May 15, 2020
I can't think of anyone more full of light and joy in her daily walk than Maryellen. I knew Maryellen over the past 10 years from work/hospitality industry. I am so sorry for her children and Craig. Her faith was real, no mistaking that, and she wasn't afraid to let the world know that Jesus is her savior. I pray this will comfort you all as you grieve and help you know you will laugh together one day in heaven together. She had a wonderful laugh! May her illness, and hopeful walk during it, be a testimony of God's sovereignty and His faithfulness even if hardest times. Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me. Oh death where is your sting, it is no more, for you Lord have paid the price for me. Maryellen will be greatly missed for her compassion, lightheartedness and God's light that she shined.
Amanda Toy
Acquaintance
