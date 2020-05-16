Maryellen Anastor Jansen
Lansing - Loving wife and mother went to be with her Lord on May 14, 2020. She died peacefully at home surrounded by friends and family. Born December 21, 1968, she grew up in Flint, MI. She attended Michigan State University. She spent her life serving her husband and girls, and was always the model of grace and kind determination. She is survived by her husband of 23 years Craig Jansen, and three daughters: Grace, Claire and Zoe. She is also survived by her parents Peter and Alice Anastor, brother Peter C. Anastor (Rayan), brothers-in-law Scott (Jann) Jansen and John (Jia He 'Judy') Jansen, as well as her nieces and nephews. Maryellen will be greatly missed by her family, friends, clients, and co-workers. A private graveside service will be held at Delta Center Cemetery on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM and will be live-streamed on the Palmer Bush & Jensen Funeral Homes, Facebook page to show support for the family. She attended Grand Ledge Baptist Church and walked boldly through her illness with the steadfast hope that we would be with her again someday. A service in celebration of Maryellen's life will be held at the church later in the year when we can meet together. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to CranHill Ministries at www.cranhillranch.com . Condolences can be made to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020.