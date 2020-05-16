I can't think of anyone more full of light and joy in her daily walk than Maryellen. I knew Maryellen over the past 10 years from work/hospitality industry. I am so sorry for her children and Craig. Her faith was real, no mistaking that, and she wasn't afraid to let the world know that Jesus is her savior. I pray this will comfort you all as you grieve and help you know you will laugh together one day in heaven together. She had a wonderful laugh! May her illness, and hopeful walk during it, be a testimony of God's sovereignty and His faithfulness even if hardest times. Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me. Oh death where is your sting, it is no more, for you Lord have paid the price for me. Maryellen will be greatly missed for her compassion, lightheartedness and God's light that she shined.

Amanda Toy

Acquaintance