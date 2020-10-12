MaryEllen YerxaLansing - Passed away on October 10, 2020 peacefully with her family at her side. MaryEllen was born on September 21, 1946 in Lansing, MI to the late Rene DeVlieger and Dorothy Blackmer. MaryEllen worked for the State of Michigan for 25 years in the Dept. of Public Health as an Analyst. She loved her cats, cooking shows, yellow flowers, but most of all gatherings with her family. She is survived by her daughters, Christine (Robert) Laverty, Karen (Chuck) Rollenhagen, Kelly (Jeff Carson) Davis; grandchildren, Tracee (Chad) Banaszak, Amanda (Jake Cannoy) Davis, Kate (Alex) Issa, David and Christopher Middleton; great-grandchildren, Kaiden and Karli. A memorial will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society in memory of MaryEllen.