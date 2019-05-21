Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Casimir
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Casimir
815 Sparrow Ave
Lansing, MI
View Map
Williamston - age 82, passed away May 18, 2019. The family will receive friends for visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 23 and from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 24 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 900 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Casimir, 815 Sparrow Ave., Lansing. Guests will be welcomed one hour prior to the service. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel. A full obituary is viewable at www.grlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 21, 2019
