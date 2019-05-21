|
|
MaryLou Mason
Williamston - age 82, passed away May 18, 2019. The family will receive friends for visitation from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 23 and from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 24 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 900 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Casimir, 815 Sparrow Ave., Lansing. Guests will be welcomed one hour prior to the service. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel. A full obituary is viewable at www.grlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 21, 2019