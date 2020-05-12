Matthew Emerson Rankin
Charlotte - Passed away unexpectedly, May 11, 2020 at the age of 23. Matt was born in Lansing, June 17, 1996, the son of Robert Rankin Jr and Sharon (Olson) Cassidy. Matt was a deep thinker and very intelligent, graduating in 2012 at the age of 16. He enjoyed drawing and listening to music, skateboarding, collecting rocks, spending time with young children, and tinkering with electronics. His greatest love was that of his family.
Matt is survived by his mother, Sharon Cassidy; father, Robert Rankin Jr; siblings, twin brother, Robert (Sara) Rankin of Lansing, Wayne (Jana) Cole of Eaton Rapids, Jamie Cassidy of Lansing, Rayme Jollette of Lansing; grandmothers, Althea Olson of Bath, Phyllis Rankin of Charlotte; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Gerald Emerson Olson and Robert Rankin Sr.
Private visitation will take place at the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel on Friday May 15, 2020 from 1 pm to 3 pm. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the family in care of the Mills Funeral Home, 518 S. Main St. Eaton Rapids, MI 48827 or at https://www.gofundme.com/f/mattrankin2020. Please visit our website to share online condolences, www.millsfuneral.com.
Charlotte - Passed away unexpectedly, May 11, 2020 at the age of 23. Matt was born in Lansing, June 17, 1996, the son of Robert Rankin Jr and Sharon (Olson) Cassidy. Matt was a deep thinker and very intelligent, graduating in 2012 at the age of 16. He enjoyed drawing and listening to music, skateboarding, collecting rocks, spending time with young children, and tinkering with electronics. His greatest love was that of his family.
Matt is survived by his mother, Sharon Cassidy; father, Robert Rankin Jr; siblings, twin brother, Robert (Sara) Rankin of Lansing, Wayne (Jana) Cole of Eaton Rapids, Jamie Cassidy of Lansing, Rayme Jollette of Lansing; grandmothers, Althea Olson of Bath, Phyllis Rankin of Charlotte; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Gerald Emerson Olson and Robert Rankin Sr.
Private visitation will take place at the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel on Friday May 15, 2020 from 1 pm to 3 pm. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the family in care of the Mills Funeral Home, 518 S. Main St. Eaton Rapids, MI 48827 or at https://www.gofundme.com/f/mattrankin2020. Please visit our website to share online condolences, www.millsfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Shopping Guide from May 12 to May 17, 2020.