Matthew Emerson Rankin
1996 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Matthew Emerson Rankin

Charlotte - Passed away unexpectedly, May 11, 2020 at the age of 23. Matt was born in Lansing, June 17, 1996, the son of Robert Rankin Jr and Sharon (Olson) Cassidy. Matt was a deep thinker and very intelligent, graduating in 2012 at the age of 16. He enjoyed drawing and listening to music, skateboarding, collecting rocks, spending time with young children, and tinkering with electronics. His greatest love was that of his family.

Matt is survived by his mother, Sharon Cassidy; father, Robert Rankin Jr; siblings, twin brother, Robert (Sara) Rankin of Lansing, Wayne (Jana) Cole of Eaton Rapids, Jamie Cassidy of Lansing, Rayme Jollette of Lansing; grandmothers, Althea Olson of Bath, Phyllis Rankin of Charlotte; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Gerald Emerson Olson and Robert Rankin Sr.

Private visitation will take place at the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel on Friday May 15, 2020 from 1 pm to 3 pm. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the family in care of the Mills Funeral Home, 518 S. Main St. Eaton Rapids, MI 48827 or at https://www.gofundme.com/f/mattrankin2020. Please visit our website to share online condolences, www.millsfuneral.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Shopping Guide from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel
518 S. Main St.
Eaton Rapids, MI 48827
(517) 663-5331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved