Matthew Lane Christian
Matthew Lane Christian

Lansing - Matthew Lane Christian was the youngest son of Allen and Peggy Christian. He is also survived by his parents, brother James and his loving partner, Jenn, niece Ella and nephew Kevin and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. He died on September 30, 2020 after 35 years on this earth.

Matt was a graduate of Waverly High School and Kendall College of Art and Design. Matt spent much of his creative life painting, designing furniture and working at Omnitec as a design fabricator.

To say that Matt was an exceptionally loving and caring person would be saying what everyone who walked the earth with him knows. To say that he demonstrated cleverness and creativity in anything he attempted would be an obvious understatement. If you have been so fortunate to have personally known his love, passion and creativity, then you have been truly blessed. His absence will leave a profound void in the lives of those who have loved him. His spontaneous enthusiasm was a source of joy to everyone.

Memorial services for friends and family will be scheduled for Spring. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can make a donation to the Capital Area Humane Society.

Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
