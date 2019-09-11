|
|
Matthew "Kirk" Osborn
Eaton Rapids - Age 62, passed away suddenly on September 7, 2019. Kirk is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lenore (Goodrich); his children, Kelly and Ryan Osborn; his mother, Joyce (Bolton) and mother-in-law, Betty Goodrich; his siblings, Steve Osborn, Sherry (Chuck) Henderson, Eric (Kim) Osborn, Ralph (Peg) Goodrich, Bonnie Schmit and Chuck Goodrich; his grandchildren, Abby, Tyler, Owen, Kelsy and Kortney; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Please join us in a celebration of Kirk's life from 1-4 P.M. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the family farm. In lieu of flowers, please bring your favorite sapling to plant in Kirk's memory. See more at: barker-leik.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 11, 2019