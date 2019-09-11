Services
Field & Leik Funeral Home - Dimondale
122 W. Washington
Dimondale, MI 48821
(517) 646-0515
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
the family farm
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Osborn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew "Kirk" Osborn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Matthew "Kirk" Osborn Obituary
Matthew "Kirk" Osborn

Eaton Rapids - Age 62, passed away suddenly on September 7, 2019. Kirk is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lenore (Goodrich); his children, Kelly and Ryan Osborn; his mother, Joyce (Bolton) and mother-in-law, Betty Goodrich; his siblings, Steve Osborn, Sherry (Chuck) Henderson, Eric (Kim) Osborn, Ralph (Peg) Goodrich, Bonnie Schmit and Chuck Goodrich; his grandchildren, Abby, Tyler, Owen, Kelsy and Kortney; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Please join us in a celebration of Kirk's life from 1-4 P.M. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the family farm. In lieu of flowers, please bring your favorite sapling to plant in Kirk's memory. See more at: barker-leik.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Matthew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now