Matthew Plese
1924 - 2020
Matthew Plese

Delta Township - Matthew Plese, age 95, was born July 6, 1924 in Lansing, MI, to Anton and Ruth (Ozanich) Plese, passed away at home on June 30, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Tony, sister Mary Crnkovich, nephew Joseph Crnkovich and step-son Ronald Hine. He is survived by his loving wife Doris. They celebrated 53 years of married life.

Matt served in the U.S. Army and retired from Motor Wheel after 36 years. He and Doris enjoyed 30 years during the winter months in Bradenton, FL, after selling their cottage in Lake St. Helen. Enjoying travelling, they made two trips to Croatia, Yugoslavia to visit his parent's families. Matt was an avid MSU football fan, enjoyed the casinos and a good cigar.

Left to cherish his memory is step-sons, Timothy (Carol) of Charlotte, MI, and Terry (Amy) of Peterborough, NH, nine grandchildren: Karen (Michael) who they raised after Ronald's death, Andrea, Monica (Martin), Katherine (Daniel), Emily, Kristen (Kris), Craig (Amy), Steven (Dianna) and T.J. (Melissa). Also surviving are 11 great grandchildren, 3 nieces: Cynthia (Claude) Schmitt, Mary Ann (Jerry) Doll, and Frances Shustari.

A celebration of his life to be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Delta Township Ambulance Service. The family has entrusted arrangements to the Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com






Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
