Haslett - Mattie (Jackson) Brooks, the daughter of Earnest and Mariah (Owen) Jackson, was born in Lowndes County, Alabama, on September 8, 1932, the fifth of six siblings. Mattie was baptized in Alabama at New Pleasant Valley A.M.E. Church. After moving to Detroit, Michigan she attended St. Stephens A.M.E. Church, and later moving to Lansing, Michigan, she joined Trinity A.M.E. Church, where she was active in several organizations. Professionally, she served in a variety of positions with agencies throughout the United States and retired from the State of Michigan. During retirement, Mattie became involved in genealogy and enjoyed tracing her family's roots. Mattie passed away on June 4, 2020, and was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Edward, Harrison, David and George Jackson. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Donna Janene Brooks (son-in-law John Hrcka); sister, Clara (Jackson) McCann; nephew, Claude Allen McCann (Aileen); niece, Jennifer A. McCann and many other nieces and nephews, cousins, family members and friends. Share memories at www.grfuneralhomes.com




