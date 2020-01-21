|
Sister Maureen CSJ Martin
Nazareth - Passed away January 20, 2020. Sister Maureen was born on May 19, 1933 in Wabash the daughter of George and Mary (Bronson) Martin and a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph. Surviving are her brother Robert (Mary) Martin, her sister Elizabeth Weber, several nieces, nephews, cousins and the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Friday at 10:30am. Interment will be in Sisters of St. Joseph Cemetary, Tipton, IN. Memorials may be made to the Congregation of St. Joseph at 2929 Nazareth Rd. Kalamazoo, MI 49048.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020