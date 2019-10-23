|
Maurice Khaleel Gamel
Maurice Khaleel Gamel passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was born on September 13, 1938, in Lansing Michigan the son of Abraham and Kathryn Abood Gamel. He was the Beloved husband of Maryann Nama Gamel, loving father of Liza Gamel (Tim) Ghent, beloved and loving brother of sister Denise Gamel Almas. Devoted sister in laws: Carolyn Nakfoor, Rosalie Tropp, Susan Gamel, Jacqueline (Fritz) Kellerman.
Previously departed into heaven were: parents Abraham & Kathryn, in-laws Simon and Minera Nama, brother Ronald F. Gamel, nephew Anthony Tropp, great-nephew infant Dylan Mayfield and brother in-laws Ken Almas, Frobert Tropp and Cousin and brother in law Nicholas Nakfoor.
Also surviving are many wonderful nieces, nephews, special cousins and step-grandchildren. A special tribute to the dear friends and cousins, who faithfully visited him over the past couple of years during his illness.
Maury graduated from Sexton High School in 1956 and enlisted in the Navy and served aboard a destroyer known as the SS Sperry. He then departed from the Navy and came home to Lansing to complete his education. He graduated from Michigan State University in 1962 with bachelor's in Communication Arts. Following graduation, he entertained a position with Address O graph Multigraph Corp. He eventually continued a role in sales gravitating towards real estate primarily working for Abood Realty. Later he accepted a position with the State of Michigan in the Michigan State Development Authority as a housing specialist where he experienced many good years. He then retired from the State of Michigan and continued with his passion for cars and cherished the game of golf.
There will be no burial because his body will be donated to the MSU Willed Body Program per his request. In celebration of Maury's life, there will be a gathering at Saint Casimir's Parish on October 26 at 11:00 am. Father Bill Lugger will be officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the ceremony at 10:00 am.
Not to be forgotten but highly praised is the staff at Robinwood Landing, Alzheimer's facility, on Lake Lansing Rd. The extraordinary loving care provided by these wonderful people eased his pain with the departure of Maurice to his Father in heaven in the most gentlest endearing way. Our family will be forever grateful.
In lieu of flowers or donations, please choose to honor your fellow man by doing a kind deed for one another.
