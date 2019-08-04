|
|
Max A. Coon
Lansing - Age 84, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019, surrounded by friends and family. He was born on August 30, 1934, on a farm, in Ashley, Michigan, to Lynn and Zoreta Coon. Max always had a very adventurous spirit. When he was 19, Max went to Alaska to mine for gold. After that , He graduated from College. Max Loved to travel. In 1989, he was awarded a certificate from Air France, for circling the entire world, on the Concord Supersonic Airliner. In that same year, Max was at the Berlin Wall with a hammer and Chisel, the day that the wall fell.
Max was an avid golfer. He was a member of the Country Club of Lansing, for 50 years. He has had 9 hole-in-ones since he started playing.
With many successful business ventures under his belt, starting out as a CPA, and later founding Maxco, in 1969. Max was able to support many noble causes. His philanthropic spirit lead Max to donate to many diverse causes over the years.
Max touched many lives over the years. He will be missed by many people.
Max is survived by his wife: Claudia Drake; his three children: Jeff A. (Terry) Coon, and Patricia (David) Markoff, and Max Andrew (Hayley) Coon; a step-daughter; Antonia Drake; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Max was preceded in death by his parents, Joanne L. Coon, his wife of 56 years; his brother Jack, and two daughters; Jill Coon, and JoEllen Milas.
There will be no services for Max. Family and friends have celebrated him in life. Contributions can be made in Max's name to and to the . Online condolences may be left for his family at www.EstesLeadley.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 4, 2019