Maximilien John VanWormer
Maximilien John Van Wormer

Mason, Michigan - Maximilien "Max" John Van Wormer lost his life unexpectedly on Thursday, November 12th 2020 at the age of 26. Max was born and raised in Mason, Michigan, and was a well loved member of the Mason community.

Max was a friend to all, whether he knew you or not. Max is survived by his father, Keith Van Wormer, sister, Myah Satterelli, grandparents, Phyllis and Joe Collazo, mother, Patricia Theakston, and stepfather, Bob Theakston.

Max loved his family and friends infinitely, and always offered a hug. He lived in his father's home with his father and 4 roommates. He had a keen sense of independence, humor, and street smarts. His laugh was contagious and he always knew how to be the life of the party. He had a love for music, dancing, pop culture, McDonalds, Mountain Dew, and any type of treat. He attended Heartwood school for many years before enrolling himself in Mason High School. Max eventually returned to Heartwood, where he graduated in 2019 from the SAIL Program. Max was very popular and always made his presence known with a grand entrance. He loved attending football games, walking to Quality Dairy, and connecting with his friends and family through social media.

The town of Mason will not feel the same without Max, and he will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held in Mason in Max's honor in the Spring, with details to follow.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grbdmason.com for the Van Wormer family.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
November 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Max's infectious smile and fun-loving personality will stay in all of our memories as Max finds healing in Heaven.
Marilyn,Joe & Joe and Miranda Mannino
Friend
