Maxine Louise (Fenner) RiceLansing -Mickey passed away at home on June 10, 2020. She was born July 23, 1932 in Whitehall Michigan. She grew up in Greenville Michigan and graduated from Greenville High School. Following graduation she moved to Lansing and entered the Sparrow Hospital School of Nursing, where she earned her RN degree and began her 40 plus years of service at Sparrow. While at Sparrow, she met and married the love of her life Wayne Rice. Mickey and Wayne raised five children, Robin, Lisa, Laurie, Patrick, and Jenny.Simply put, Mickey made the world a better place. From her years of caring in the ER at Sparrow, to owning Rice's Restaurant in the Logan Center and working at the Ingham Health Department, she made people's lives better. Her hard work and fun loving personality will always be remembered by those who knew and loved her, especially her children and family.Mickey was preceded in death by: her parents Virgil and Violet, husband Wayne, daughter Laurie, and son-in-law Dave Prescott. She is survived by her daughters Robin Rice, Lisa Prescott, Jennifer (Mattis) Anderla, son Patrick (Beth) Sisters Vicki (Ralph) Koren and Marie Kordecki, 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, who she loved with all her heart. She was Aunt Mickey to many cherished nieces and nephews.Visitation Services will be held on Saturday June 20, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Palmer Bush Lansing Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sparrow Hospice in memory of Mickey.