Services
Skinner Funeral Homes
315 South River Street
Eaton Rapids, MI 48827
(517) 663-2211
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Robbins United Methodist Church
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robbins United Methodist Church
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Robbins United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Robbins United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Robertson


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine Robertson Obituary
Maxine Robertson

Eaton Rapids - Passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the age of 95. Maxine was born on May 8, 1924 in Eaton Rapids, MI the daughter of Wayne and Millie (Kikendall) Jeffery. She attended Eaton Rapids Schools graduating class of 1942 and went on to attend Sparrow Nursing School where she graduated in 1945. Maxine worked for the Stimson Hospital and the National Home as a nurse in the 1950's before the current Eaton Rapids Medical Center was built where she worked from 1957 - 1999. She worked in many departments of the hospital including as the head of surgery. She was a lifetime member of the Robbins United Methodist Church.

Maxine is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Robertson; grandson, Jacob Robertson; sister, Thelma Rich and brother, Lyle Jeffery.

Surviving are her children, Judy Morrill, Rodney (Doris) Robertson, Roger (Rosemarie) Robertson, Janet (Steve) Peters, Joyce Robertson; 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, sister, Audrey Olson and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Robbins United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at Skinner Funeral Home, Eaton Rapids on Friday from 2-4 p.m., 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday one hour prior to the service at the church. For those desiring memorial contributions may be made to the Eaton Rapids Medical Center in memory of Maxine. To share memories or condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -