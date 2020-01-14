|
|
Maxine Robertson
Eaton Rapids - Passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the age of 95. Maxine was born on May 8, 1924 in Eaton Rapids, MI the daughter of Wayne and Millie (Kikendall) Jeffery. She attended Eaton Rapids Schools graduating class of 1942 and went on to attend Sparrow Nursing School where she graduated in 1945. Maxine worked for the Stimson Hospital and the National Home as a nurse in the 1950's before the current Eaton Rapids Medical Center was built where she worked from 1957 - 1999. She worked in many departments of the hospital including as the head of surgery. She was a lifetime member of the Robbins United Methodist Church.
Maxine is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Robertson; grandson, Jacob Robertson; sister, Thelma Rich and brother, Lyle Jeffery.
Surviving are her children, Judy Morrill, Rodney (Doris) Robertson, Roger (Rosemarie) Robertson, Janet (Steve) Peters, Joyce Robertson; 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, sister, Audrey Olson and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Robbins United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at Skinner Funeral Home, Eaton Rapids on Friday from 2-4 p.m., 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday one hour prior to the service at the church. For those desiring memorial contributions may be made to the Eaton Rapids Medical Center in memory of Maxine. To share memories or condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020