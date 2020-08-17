1/1
Maxine Thompson
1934 - 2020
Maxine Thompson

Eaton Rapids - Maxine Flora Thompson

Of Eaton Rapids, MI passed away on August 13, 2020 at the age of 86. Maxine was born January 21, 1934 in Big Rapids, MI the daughter of Barney and Ollie (Stohl) McCuan. She graduated from Berkeley County School of Nursing, receiving her Licensed Practical Nursing degree. Maxine proudly served in the United States Navy where she met her husband James Thompson, whom she married in 1954. Together they traveled the world including Malta, France, Ireland and the Soviet Union during the Cold War. She held many duties in her lifetime as pastor's wife, in Arkansas, West Virginia and Indiana, homemaker, nursing administrator and a faithful follower of Christ. She willingly served as an elder in her Presbyterian Church and sang in the choir. Maxine enjoyed animals, birds and "the peaceful life" but was also involved with The American Legion, Kiwanis Club and the Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. James Thompson in 1999 and daughter Deborah Anne Thompson.

Surviving are her daughter, Linda Sirmeyer; Grandchildren, Paul (Allison) Sirmeyer, Sean Sirmeyer; foster grandchild, Phun (Sui Sui) Thang; great grandchildren, Ezra, Avery, Margo, Stella, Atticus and Archer Srimeyer, James and Joseph Thang; brother, Billie (Gloria) McCuan; sister, Betty Merrow, numerous nieces and nephews and Laura and Nancy Loveland of Bluffton, SC.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Metea Baptist Church Cemetery in Lucerne, Indiana. To share memories or leave condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Metea Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Skinner Funeral Homes
315 South River Street
Eaton Rapids, MI 48827
(517) 663-2211
