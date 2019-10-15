Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 E Washington
DeWitt, MI 48820
(517) 669-6465
Lansing - Melanie Renae Petoskey, age 48, passed away on October 14, 2019. She was born April 2, 1971 in Lansing, Michigan. The family will receive visitors Thursday, October 17, from 6:00 to 8:00pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 205 E. Washington, DeWitt. Funeral Service will take place on Friday October 18 at 11:00am with visitation two hours prior at the funeral home. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grdewitt.com for the Petoskey family.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
