Services
Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-2365
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Frost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Dale Frost


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Dale Frost Obituary
Melvin Dale Frost

St. Johns - Melvin Dale Frost, 92, of St. Johns, MI, joined his loving children, Adele and Russ on July 26, 2019.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Melvin was born in his parents home on July 4, 1927, to William and Mable (Bloom) Frost, where his brother celebrated by setting fireworks off under the window. He grew up on his family farm in Clinton County. Melvin helped his dad farm until he and his wife, Janice (Creaser), bought his family farm and also Janice's family homestead. Melvin retired from Federal Mogul in St. Johns.

Melvin is survived by his loving wife, Janice of 71 years, his daughter Jo Anne (Ron) Litwiller, and daughter Connie (Tom) Allen: 27 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, daughter, son, and in laws.

Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
Download Now