Melvin Dale Frost
St. Johns - Melvin Dale Frost, 92, of St. Johns, MI, joined his loving children, Adele and Russ on July 26, 2019.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Melvin was born in his parents home on July 4, 1927, to William and Mable (Bloom) Frost, where his brother celebrated by setting fireworks off under the window. He grew up on his family farm in Clinton County. Melvin helped his dad farm until he and his wife, Janice (Creaser), bought his family farm and also Janice's family homestead. Melvin retired from Federal Mogul in St. Johns.
Melvin is survived by his loving wife, Janice of 71 years, his daughter Jo Anne (Ron) Litwiller, and daughter Connie (Tom) Allen: 27 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, daughter, son, and in laws.
Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 4, 2019