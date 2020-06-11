Melvin Freer
Potterville - Passed away June 10, 2020 at the age of 74. Melvin was born in Eaton Rapids Township on May 4, 1946, the son of Stanley and June (Rowley) Freer. Melvin served his country in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired from General Motors in 1999 after 33 years of service. Melvin was a former member of the Moose Lodge, a member of the NRA and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Melvin is survived by his wife, Claudia; daughters, Kimberly (Steven) Satterlee of Burton and Heather (Mark) Barnard of FL; grandchildren, Evan Satterlee, Dylan Satterlee, Elysabeth (Christian) Delgado and Erika (Jacob) Collins; great granddaughter, Lilah Delgado; brothers, Joe Freer, Richard (Vivian) Free and Kim (Carol) Freer. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jack, Dennis, and David Freer; sisters, Vicki Freer and Christine Sutherland.
A funeral mass will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 515 E. Knight St., Eaton Rapids, MI 48827 with Fr. George Puthenpeedika officiating. Interment will follow at Munger Cemetery. Visitation will be held Monday from 6-8 pm with a Rosary starting at 7:00 at the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or American Breast Cancer Foundation in memory of Melvin. To share online condolences or memories please visit, www.millsfuneral.com.
Published in Charlotte Shopping Guide from Jun. 11 to Jun. 21, 2020.