Melvin R. Sehlke
St. Johns - Melvin R. Sehlke, passed away on November 8, 2019 at the age of 88.
Mel was born on August 23, 1931 the son of Richard A. and Regina L. (Marten) Sehlke and was a veteran of the U. S. Army. He had worked as a salesman of industrial tools and farming. He was a very generous and nice man who loved to dance, take walks every day and was a very avid sports fan, especially loving MSU sports.
Mel was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church, American Legion, Post 701 and the Eagles Lodge #1039.
Mel is survived by his children, Mary (Martin) Ciezadlo of Florida, Allan (Susan) Sehlke of St. Johns, David (Patsy) Sehlke of Holt and Pamela (Rodney) Jackson of Lansing and special friend, Jane Jolly. Grandson, Jordan Martin and great grandchildren, Jordan Martin Jr. and Jaden Martin. Several step grand and step great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church with Pastor Timothy Bayer officiating at 2:00 P.M. Burial will follow at St. Peter Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Sunday, November 10, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Memorials may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 17, 2019