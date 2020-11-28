Mercedes A. (Moreno Cespedes) Fernandez
Mercedes born June 13, 1928 in Manzanillo, Cuba, the daughter of the late Dr. Norberto E. Moreno and Mercedes F. (Cespedes Maso) Moreno passed away on November 10, 2020 at the age of 92. Mercy, as she was familiarly called, came to Lansing in 1962 at the age of 36. She was a devoted daughter, mother, wife, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family and friends were the center of her life. Mercy loved to have family dinners and along with her husband Felix, took great pleasure in entertaining their many friends, who stopped by as much for the conversation as they did for her cooking. Mercy retired from Michigan Education Association where she worked for many years. In retirement, she and Felix split their time between Lansing and Miami. She will be remembered by her family for her love, devotion, honesty, integrity, and for how much she sacrificed for them. She was preceded in death by her husband Felix G. Fernandez; her parents; her special aunt, Eligia Cespedes Maso; mother-in-law, Juana (Ramirez Batlle) Fernandez; father-in-law, Felix L. Fernandez; brother, Edward Moreno Young; and son-in-law, Philip J. Smyka. Surviving to cherish her memory are her daughter, Maria de las Mercedes Fernandez Smyka; sons, Luis Felix (Trinidad) Fernandez, Norberto E. (Carmen) Fernandez, Gustavo (Connie) Fernandez; grandchildren, Felix G. (Christina) Fernandez, Norbert E. (Laurie) Fernandez, Carlos G. (Stacy) Fernandez, Carmen M. (Abraham) Cuddeback, Natalie M. (Trevor Jones) Smyka, Nicholas F. Fernandez, Philip M. (Rebecca) Smyka, Patricia M. Smyka, Anthony G. Fernandez, and Steven M. Smyka; as well as seventeen great grandchildren. The family would like to thank Independence Village of East Lansing, Laurus Home Care, Robinwood Landing and Laurus Hospice for the wonderful care they provided for her; as well as her longtime physicians, Dr. Gary Ferenchick and Dr. Roy Meland. For those desiring to make contributions in Mercy's memory, they may be made to St. Vincent Catholic Charities' Children's Home, 2800 W. Willow St., Lansing, MI 48917. The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.grlansing.com
.
Due to the Coronovirus pandemic, a memorial mass will be said at a future date.