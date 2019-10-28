Resources
More Obituaries for Meredith Schelter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Meredith Wawiernia Schelter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Meredith Wawiernia Schelter Obituary
Meredith Wawiernia Schelter

Mulliken - Age 87, died October 26, 2019. Mrs. Schelter was born March 16, 1932 in Geddes, SD, a daughter of Lewis and Audrey (Helmey) Rysdam. She was a 1951 graduate of Grand Ledge High School, a member of Sunfield United Methodist Church and was a former secretary at Grand Ledge High School. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Wawiernia, in 1981. Surviving is her husband, Ernest Schelter; daughter, Dianne (James) Vogel of Eaton Rapids; three sons, Rodney (Elaine) Wawiernia of Mulliken, David (Diane) Wawiernia of Eagle and Richard Wawiernia of Arizona; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Douglas Rysdam of Tucson, AZ; nieces & nephews and special niece and caregiver, Linda Thelen. Services 11 A.M. Friday, Nov. 1st, at Sunfield United

Methodist Church, 227 Logan St., Sunfield. Interment will follow at Danby Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-8 P.M. Thursday at Barker-Leik Funeral Home, Mulliken, and one hour prior to services at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Hospice, 2205 Jolly Road, Suite C, Okemos, MI 48867.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Meredith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.