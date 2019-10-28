|
Meredith Wawiernia Schelter
Mulliken - Age 87, died October 26, 2019. Mrs. Schelter was born March 16, 1932 in Geddes, SD, a daughter of Lewis and Audrey (Helmey) Rysdam. She was a 1951 graduate of Grand Ledge High School, a member of Sunfield United Methodist Church and was a former secretary at Grand Ledge High School. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Wawiernia, in 1981. Surviving is her husband, Ernest Schelter; daughter, Dianne (James) Vogel of Eaton Rapids; three sons, Rodney (Elaine) Wawiernia of Mulliken, David (Diane) Wawiernia of Eagle and Richard Wawiernia of Arizona; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Douglas Rysdam of Tucson, AZ; nieces & nephews and special niece and caregiver, Linda Thelen. Services 11 A.M. Friday, Nov. 1st, at Sunfield United
Methodist Church, 227 Logan St., Sunfield. Interment will follow at Danby Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-8 P.M. Thursday at Barker-Leik Funeral Home, Mulliken, and one hour prior to services at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Hospice, 2205 Jolly Road, Suite C, Okemos, MI 48867.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019