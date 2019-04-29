Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
(517) 676-2447
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Merna Wilks Obituary
Merna Wilks

Mason - Merna (Hope) Wilks, age 94, of Mason, MI, passed away Thursday, April 26, 2019 at Ingham County Medical Care Facility after a valiant battle with dementia. She was born July 14, 1924 to Thomas and Hattie Hope, who pre-deceased her. Also pre-deceased by her husband Robert (Bob) Wilks in 2004. Merna was always busy with gardening, sewing clothes for the family, as well as knitting and crocheting. Merna also loved camping and fishing, and made a tent as well as a boat cover.

Surviving are her daughters, Carol and Janice; sister, Fae; brother, Stuart; nieces, Mickey and Shirley; as well as extended family and friends.

A funeral service for Merna will be held on April 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with a one hour prior visitation at Gorsline Runciman Ball Dunn Mason Chapel, 621 S. Jefferson St. Mason, MI 48854.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 29, 2019
