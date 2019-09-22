|
|
Mervin Eugene Craft
Eaton Rapids - Passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the age of 84. Eugene was born on April 21, 1935 in Breathitt County, KY the eldest of five children born to Blaine and Bonnie Craft of Fitchburg, Michigan. As a young man, Eugene learned many of his farming tricks and techniques from his fathers "green thumb" and his time spent in the FFA. He was taught hard work and a kind heart throughout life will move mountains and heal the soul. Eugene worked in Jackson, MI for Hancock Industries as a tool and die journeyman which led him to his 30-year career with General Motors Lansing main plant. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, gardening, and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. Eugene had the gift to gab, telling some long-winded stories but always made himself available in lending a helping hand.
Eugene is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Harold Craft, James Craft; grandsons, Jacob Craft and Jeremy Craft.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia Ann (Seigel) Craft; children, Gerald (Trina) Craft, Judith (Phil) Twichell, Nancy (Brian) Sullivan; grandchildren, Christine Craft, Lindsey (Shawn) Chilcutt; great grandchild, Logan Chilcutt; sisters, Hilda (Matt) Hensley, Carol (Ron) Breslin and numerous nieces and nephews.
No services will be held at this time. A special thanks to the daughter-in-law, Trina Craft for her love and support. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the . To share memories or leave condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 22, 2019