Metta M. Popoff
With heavy hearts, we say goodbye to our loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, Metta Marie (O'Dell) Popoff, age 84, of Holt, Michigan, who passed into the arms of God in peace at her home Saturday, April 11, 2020, following a battle with cancer. Metta was born in Lansing January 3, 1936, the eldest of five children, to Joseph and Marjorie (Whipple) O'Dell. Metta attended J. W. Sexton High School and over so many years enjoyed many brunches with her high-school classmates. In 1952, she married Donald Popoff, also of Lansing, and together they had nine children. First and foremost, Metta's devotion revolved around her family. She and Don opened their home and hosted holidays, birthdays, graduations, anniversaries and other celebrations for many years and for multiple generations. Like so many other women, Metta was also a working mom, having earned her LPN license at Lansing Community College. She worked for many years as a nurse at the former Lansing General Hospital until her retirement and then volunteered for a time as a hospice nurse in northern Michigan. Metta thoughtfully remembered the birthdays and special occasions of hundreds of family, friends, co-workers, neighbors, and others through cards, letters, birthday cakes, home-made cookies and pies, and through her love of either thoughtful or hilarious and quirky gifts.
An animal and especially horse lover her whole life, she remembered the old horse, Maude, who pulled the milk truck through her childhood neighborhood and knew every stop. She was so grateful to her parents for gifting her riding lessons on the campus of MSU, knowing how little they had at the time. She loved going to the MSU fields and barns every spring to see the horses and foals.
Metta is survived by her children, Thomas Popoff, Joseph (Kathy) Popoff, Donna McCarthy, Christopher Popoff, Andrew Popoff, Amy Popoff, Timothy (Pat) Popoff, and Paula (Kurt) Steffen; by her brother, Roy (Wendy) O'Dell; her sister, Kathy Johns; 16 beloved grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins, and loving friends and neighbors. Our sadness is equal to our joy that she is reunited with those who preceded her in death, including her husband Don Popoff, daughter Rebecca Popoff, grandson George Popoff, son-in-law Tim McCarthy, Sr., her parents, Joe and Marge O'Dell, brother Michael O'Dell, niece and nephews, Jennifer, Cameron, and Allan Johns, and too many cherished friends. Also remembered are those doctors, nurses, aides, and caregivers who gave such good care and love to Metta and struggle now to care for all of us during this pandemic.
Due to the current Covid-19 crisis, no funeral or memorial services will be held at this time. Arrangements will be made at a later date through Estes-Leadley Funeral Home. In honor of Metta's generous spirit, please give when you can to a and please reach out with a loving and kind spirit to those struggling through these trying times.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020