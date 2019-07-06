Services
Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Maple Grove Cemetery
E. Elm Street
Ovid, MI
Michael A. Jorae Obituary
Michael A. Jorae

Coldwater, MS - Michael A. Jorae, 62, of Coldwater, MS passed away June 22, 2019. Michael attended St. John's HS, St. Johns, MI.

Mr. Jorae leaves behind his father, Dale Leroy (Mary) Jorae of Okeechobee, FL; sisters, Nancy (Mark) Jacobs of Coldwater, MS and Connie (Chuck) Jorae Drouin of Myrtle Beach, SC; brother, Edwin Jorae of McLean, VA and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Jorae and brothers, Jackie and Jamie Jorae.

Michael's cremated remains will be buried on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 4 PM at Maple Grove Cemetery (E. Elm Street, Ovid, Michigan 48866).

In lieu of traditional gifts, memorials can be made in honor of Michael Anthony Jorae to the () or Capital Area Humane.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 6, 2019
