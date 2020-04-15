Services
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes Delta Chapel - Lansing
Michael Allen Bunn

Michael Allen Bunn Obituary
Michael Allen Bunn

Delhi Twp - Michael Allen Bunn "Bruno" was called home to the Lord, April 13, 2020. Born August 7, 1952 to parents Pat and Mike Bunn, Mike was a 1970 graduate of Eastern High School. After a varied career Mike retired from Delta Dental as a Customer Service Representative. Mike was an avid hunter, in particular sitting in a duck blind and in November scoping out a great spot to bag that buck. Mike was also a dedicated Spartan fan and for several years assisted on field at home football games. In 1975 Mike married Karen Emery and they would have celebrated 45 years together this week. Mike and Karen were blessed with two children, Amy and Matt. Mike was preceded in Heaven by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Karen, daughter Amy, and son Matt (Lizz). Mike also leaves behind 4 cherished grandchildren as well as siblings Patrick "Dan" (Debbie), Jim (Terrie), and Karen. No one loved a great story better than Mike did and as we celebrate his life this week, remember one of his stories and smile at how much he loved life. There will be a memorial service when the current gathering crisis has ended.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
