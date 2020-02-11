|
|
Michael Andres "Mike" Chavez
Onondaga - Age 71, passed away February 9, 2020. He was born August 12, 1948, in Detroit, MI, to Andres and Dorothy Chavez.
Mike was a graduate of Lincoln Park High School and a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam, Libya, Germany, and Alaska. He worked as a tool and die maker for General Motors and retired after 29 years. Mike was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church of Holt. He loved spending time with his family and Godchildren, raising German Shepherd dogs, and traveling.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Julie, whom he married in 1981; Godchildren, Jennifer (Eric) Smith, Jodie Barnes, and Bobbie Jo (Jeremy) Odom; brothers, Andy (Ellen), David (Kelly), Larry, and George Chavez; sisters, Jeannette Bovensiep and Georgina (John) Werlosma; brothers-in-law, Ron Peters and Chuck (Julie) Peters; and his nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Raymond and Joe Chavez; and brother-in-law, Gary Peters.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church of Holt. His family will receive family and friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Interment will take place in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020