Michael C. Holben
Holt - Age 79, passed away June 12, 2019. He was born August 22, 1939, in Kent City, MI, to Raymond and Dorothy Holben.
Michael enjoyed bird watching. He will be missed.
He is survived by his sister, Carol Bappert; sister-in-law, Juli Holben; aunt, Jan Lavy; nephews and niece, Charles and Christopher Bappert, and Rachel Holben-Kelly; great-niece, Genevieve Kelly; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Phillip.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Holt United Methodist Church - in the chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Fragile X Association of Michigan, P.O. Box 1414, Troy, MI 48099-1414. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 23, 2019