Michael C. Seeley
Eaton Rapids - Michael C. Seeley, 67, passed away Monday, October 12th at home in Eaton Rapids, MI. Born to Edna and Charles F. Seeley, Jr. on December 29, 1952, Mike spent all but his early childhood years in the Lansing area. After graduating from East Lansing High School and earning a degree from Alma College he began work with the City of East Lansing, eventually becoming a dispatcher for the Police Department, which led him to the Mid-Michigan Police Academy where he completed his training in November, 1980.
Mike's career in Law Enforcement spanned thirty-some years spent almost entirely with the Eaton Rapids Police Department of which he was a founding member. In addition to his tenure as Chief (1984-1996) he also served variously as a School Resource Officer, Acting Chief, and Patrol Officer before retiring from the force in the community he loved (2013).
In retirement Mike kept abreast of current events and sports, certainly enjoying the latter more than the former. Through the years his great love of the outdoors was spent with friends hunting, camping, and skiing and more recently, attempting to conquer most, if not all area golf courses with his golfing buddies. Renowned for an acerbic wit, his consuming interest in American history served him well during weekly Trivia challenges with teams in both Eaton Rapids and Holt.
A "friend to all" and bachelor throughout, Mike is survived by his sister Patricia (Richard) Aslin, nephews Chris (Rachel Goldwasser) and Tim Aslin; grandniece and nephew Chana and Henry Goldwasser; Aunt Elizabeth Robinson; and numerous cousins. The family will most certainly miss his remarkable sense of humor and running commentary on the politics of the day.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no traditional memorial service. Given his druthers, Mike would no doubt prefer that friends and colleagues gather at their usual haunts to regale each other with tales of days past. Family, friends, and colleagues are also invited to share memorable moments spent with Mike at https://www.forevermissed.com/michael-c-seeley/
Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grbdmason.com