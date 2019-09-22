Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Cline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Cline


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Cline Obituary
Michael Cline

Mason - Michael George Cline was born February 2, 1950 to the late Mike and Delorise Cline in Lansing, MI. Michael enjoyed drawing, doing word puzzles, reading books; he really enjoyed eating foods such as cakes and snacks. He loved sitting out with his sister and mother on the front porch enjoying the weather. He is survived by his two sisters Sheila and Sharon; and several nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by all of his family. A visitation will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 from 4pm until 6pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel 900 E Michigan Ave. Lansing, MI 48912. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11am, family will start to receive guests at 10am for a one hour prior visitation. Condolences can be made at www.grlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now