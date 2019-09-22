|
Michael Cline
Mason - Michael George Cline was born February 2, 1950 to the late Mike and Delorise Cline in Lansing, MI. Michael enjoyed drawing, doing word puzzles, reading books; he really enjoyed eating foods such as cakes and snacks. He loved sitting out with his sister and mother on the front porch enjoying the weather. He is survived by his two sisters Sheila and Sharon; and several nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by all of his family. A visitation will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 from 4pm until 6pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel 900 E Michigan Ave. Lansing, MI 48912. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 11am, family will start to receive guests at 10am for a one hour prior visitation. Condolences can be made at www.grlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 22, 2019